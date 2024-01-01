100 Bahraini dinars to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert BHD to IDR at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = Rp42,000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

IDR
1 BHD to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High42,071.900042,071.9000
Low41,015.800040,076.4000
Average41,667.133341,136.5944
Change2.39%2.21%
View full history

1 BHD to IDR stats

The performance of BHD to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 42,071.9000 and a 30 day low of 41,015.8000. This means the 30 day average was 41,667.1333. The change for BHD to IDR was 2.39.

The performance of BHD to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 42,071.9000 and a 90 day low of 40,076.4000. This means the 90 day average was 41,136.5944. The change for BHD to IDR was 2.21.

Track market ratesView BHD to IDR chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69218.0551,725.211.3961.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.0689.40711.79219.1291,827.861.481.417
1 NZD0.59149.8850.558110.6731,019.860.8260.791

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BHD41,995.00000 IDR
5 BHD209,975.00000 IDR
10 BHD419,950.00000 IDR
20 BHD839,900.00000 IDR
50 BHD2,099,750.00000 IDR
100 BHD4,199,500.00000 IDR
250 BHD10,498,750.00000 IDR
500 BHD20,997,500.00000 IDR
1000 BHD41,995,000.00000 IDR
2000 BHD83,990,000.00000 IDR
5000 BHD209,975,000.00000 IDR
10000 BHD419,950,000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Bahraini Dinar
1 IDR0.00002 BHD
5 IDR0.00012 BHD
10 IDR0.00024 BHD
20 IDR0.00048 BHD
50 IDR0.00119 BHD
100 IDR0.00238 BHD
250 IDR0.00595 BHD
500 IDR0.01191 BHD
1000 IDR0.02381 BHD
2000 IDR0.04762 BHD
5000 IDR0.11906 BHD
10000 IDR0.23812 BHD