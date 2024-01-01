20 Bahraini dinars to Azerbaijani manats

Convert BHD to AZN at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = man.4.511 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:08
BHD to AZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AZN
1 BHD to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.51204.5129
Low4.50404.5040
Average4.50854.5092
Change0.04%0.03%
1 BHD to AZN stats

The performance of BHD to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.5120 and a 30 day low of 4.5040. This means the 30 day average was 4.5085. The change for BHD to AZN was 0.04.

The performance of BHD to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.5129 and a 90 day low of 4.5040. This means the 90 day average was 4.5092. The change for BHD to AZN was 0.03.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69218.0611,725.211.3971.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.05989.35311.79219.1231,826.741.4791.417
1 NZD0.59149.8680.558110.6731,019.510.8260.791

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 BHD4.51105 AZN
5 BHD22.55525 AZN
10 BHD45.11050 AZN
20 BHD90.22100 AZN
50 BHD225.55250 AZN
100 BHD451.10500 AZN
250 BHD1,127.76250 AZN
500 BHD2,255.52500 AZN
1000 BHD4,511.05000 AZN
2000 BHD9,022.10000 AZN
5000 BHD22,555.25000 AZN
10000 BHD45,110.50000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Bahraini Dinar
1 AZN0.22168 BHD
5 AZN1.10839 BHD
10 AZN2.21678 BHD
20 AZN4.43356 BHD
50 AZN11.08390 BHD
100 AZN22.16780 BHD
250 AZN55.41950 BHD
500 AZN110.83900 BHD
1000 AZN221.67800 BHD
2000 AZN443.35600 BHD
5000 AZN1,108.39000 BHD
10000 AZN2,216.78000 BHD