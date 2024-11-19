1 Bulgarian lev to South African rand

Convert BGN to ZAR at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = R9.776 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:52
BGN to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ZAR
1 BGN to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.847410.2379
Low9.55499.5549
Average9.75449.8896
Change0.03%-3.91%
1 BGN to ZAR stats

The performance of BGN to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.8474 and a 30 day low of 9.5549. This means the 30 day average was 9.7544. The change for BGN to ZAR was 0.03.

The performance of BGN to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.2379 and a 90 day low of 9.5549. This means the 90 day average was 9.8896. The change for BGN to ZAR was -3.91.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6931.3971.5321.3380.78918.062
1 EUR1.05911.7921.4791.6221.4170.83519.123
1 NZD0.5910.55810.8250.9050.790.46610.67
1 CAD0.7160.6761.21211.0960.9580.56512.927

How to convert Bulgarian levs to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / South African Rand
1 BGN9.77618 ZAR
5 BGN48.88090 ZAR
10 BGN97.76180 ZAR
20 BGN195.52360 ZAR
50 BGN488.80900 ZAR
100 BGN977.61800 ZAR
250 BGN2,444.04500 ZAR
500 BGN4,888.09000 ZAR
1000 BGN9,776.18000 ZAR
2000 BGN19,552.36000 ZAR
5000 BGN48,880.90000 ZAR
10000 BGN97,761.80000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Bulgarian Lev
1 ZAR0.10229 BGN
5 ZAR0.51145 BGN
10 ZAR1.02289 BGN
20 ZAR2.04578 BGN
50 ZAR5.11445 BGN
100 ZAR10.22890 BGN
250 ZAR25.57225 BGN
500 ZAR51.14450 BGN
1000 ZAR102.28900 BGN
2000 ZAR204.57800 BGN
5000 ZAR511.44500 BGN
10000 ZAR1,022.89000 BGN