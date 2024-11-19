100 Bulgarian levs to South African rand
Convert BGN to ZAR at the real exchange rate
BGN to ZAR conversion chart
1 BGN = 9.77618 ZAR
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 BGN to ZAR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|9.8474
|10.2379
|Low
|9.5549
|9.5549
|Average
|9.7544
|9.8896
|Change
|0.03%
|-3.91%
|View full history
1 BGN to ZAR stats
The performance of BGN to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.8474 and a 30 day low of 9.5549. This means the 30 day average was 9.7544. The change for BGN to ZAR was 0.03.
The performance of BGN to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.2379 and a 90 day low of 9.5549. This means the 90 day average was 9.8896. The change for BGN to ZAR was -3.91.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bulgarian levs to South African rand
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / South African Rand
|1 BGN
|9.77618 ZAR
|5 BGN
|48.88090 ZAR
|10 BGN
|97.76180 ZAR
|20 BGN
|195.52360 ZAR
|50 BGN
|488.80900 ZAR
|100 BGN
|977.61800 ZAR
|250 BGN
|2,444.04500 ZAR
|500 BGN
|4,888.09000 ZAR
|1000 BGN
|9,776.18000 ZAR
|2000 BGN
|19,552.36000 ZAR
|5000 BGN
|48,880.90000 ZAR
|10000 BGN
|97,761.80000 ZAR