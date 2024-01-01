2,000 Bulgarian levs to Samoan talas

Convert BGN to WST at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = WS$1.484 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:46
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BGN to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

WST
1 BGN to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.54131.5555
Low1.46531.4653
Average1.49861.5181
Change-2.25%-4.34%
View full history

1 BGN to WST stats

The performance of BGN to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5413 and a 30 day low of 1.4653. This means the 30 day average was 1.4986. The change for BGN to WST was -2.25.

The performance of BGN to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5555 and a 90 day low of 1.4653. This means the 90 day average was 1.5181. The change for BGN to WST was -4.34.

Track market ratesView BGN to WST chart

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6931.3981.5321.3380.78918.063
1 EUR1.05911.7921.481.6221.4170.83519.12
1 NZD0.5910.55810.8260.9050.790.46610.669
1 CAD0.7150.6761.21111.0960.9570.56512.922

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Samoan Tala
1 BGN1.48420 WST
5 BGN7.42100 WST
10 BGN14.84200 WST
20 BGN29.68400 WST
50 BGN74.21000 WST
100 BGN148.42000 WST
250 BGN371.05000 WST
500 BGN742.10000 WST
1000 BGN1,484.20000 WST
2000 BGN2,968.40000 WST
5000 BGN7,421.00000 WST
10000 BGN14,842.00000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Bulgarian Lev
1 WST0.67376 BGN
5 WST3.36882 BGN
10 WST6.73764 BGN
20 WST13.47528 BGN
50 WST33.68820 BGN
100 WST67.37640 BGN
250 WST168.44100 BGN
500 WST336.88200 BGN
1000 WST673.76400 BGN
2000 WST1,347.52800 BGN
5000 WST3,368.82000 BGN
10000 WST6,737.64000 BGN