лв1.000 BGN = $0.9159 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:44
BGN to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NZD
1 BGN to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.93210.9321
Low0.91310.8978
Average0.92160.9160
Change0.19%-1.02%
1 BGN to NZD stats

The performance of BGN to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9321 and a 30 day low of 0.9131. This means the 30 day average was 0.9216. The change for BGN to NZD was 0.19.

The performance of BGN to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9321 and a 90 day low of 0.8978. This means the 90 day average was 0.9160. The change for BGN to NZD was -1.02.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / New Zealand Dollar
1 BGN0.91595 NZD
5 BGN4.57974 NZD
10 BGN9.15948 NZD
20 BGN18.31896 NZD
50 BGN45.79740 NZD
100 BGN91.59480 NZD
250 BGN228.98700 NZD
500 BGN457.97400 NZD
1000 BGN915.94800 NZD
2000 BGN1,831.89600 NZD
5000 BGN4,579.74000 NZD
10000 BGN9,159.48000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 NZD1.09177 BGN
5 NZD5.45885 BGN
10 NZD10.91770 BGN
20 NZD21.83540 BGN
50 NZD54.58850 BGN
100 NZD109.17700 BGN
250 NZD272.94250 BGN
500 NZD545.88500 BGN
1000 NZD1,091.77000 BGN
2000 NZD2,183.54000 BGN
5000 NZD5,458.85000 BGN
10000 NZD10,917.70000 BGN