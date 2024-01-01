100 Bulgarian levs to Malagasy ariaries

Convert BGN to MGA at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = Ar2,516 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:16
BGN to MGA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MGA
1 BGN to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,568.01002,605.0700
Low2,496.19002,496.1900
Average2,533.36672,558.1179
Change-1.37%-3.30%
1 BGN to MGA stats

The performance of BGN to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,568.0100 and a 30 day low of 2,496.1900. This means the 30 day average was 2,533.3667. The change for BGN to MGA was -1.37.

The performance of BGN to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,605.0700 and a 90 day low of 2,496.1900. This means the 90 day average was 2,558.1179. The change for BGN to MGA was -3.30.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Malagasy Ariary
1 BGN2,516.39000 MGA
5 BGN12,581.95000 MGA
10 BGN25,163.90000 MGA
20 BGN50,327.80000 MGA
50 BGN125,819.50000 MGA
100 BGN251,639.00000 MGA
250 BGN629,097.50000 MGA
500 BGN1,258,195.00000 MGA
1000 BGN2,516,390.00000 MGA
2000 BGN5,032,780.00000 MGA
5000 BGN12,581,950.00000 MGA
10000 BGN25,163,900.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Bulgarian Lev
1 MGA0.00040 BGN
5 MGA0.00199 BGN
10 MGA0.00397 BGN
20 MGA0.00795 BGN
50 MGA0.01987 BGN
100 MGA0.03974 BGN
250 MGA0.09935 BGN
500 MGA0.19870 BGN
1000 MGA0.39740 BGN
2000 MGA0.79479 BGN
5000 MGA1.98698 BGN
10000 MGA3.97395 BGN