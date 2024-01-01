2,000 Bulgarian levs to Lesotho lotis

Convert BGN to LSL at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = L9.763 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:12
BGN to LSL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LSL
1 BGN to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.847410.2379
Low9.55509.5550
Average9.75399.8896
Change-0.11%-4.04%
1 BGN to LSL stats

The performance of BGN to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.8474 and a 30 day low of 9.5550. This means the 30 day average was 9.7539. The change for BGN to LSL was -0.11.

The performance of BGN to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.2379 and a 90 day low of 9.5550. This means the 90 day average was 9.8896. The change for BGN to LSL was -4.04.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Lesotho Loti
1 BGN9.76290 LSL
5 BGN48.81450 LSL
10 BGN97.62900 LSL
20 BGN195.25800 LSL
50 BGN488.14500 LSL
100 BGN976.29000 LSL
250 BGN2,440.72500 LSL
500 BGN4,881.45000 LSL
1000 BGN9,762.90000 LSL
2000 BGN19,525.80000 LSL
5000 BGN48,814.50000 LSL
10000 BGN97,629.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Bulgarian Lev
1 LSL0.10243 BGN
5 LSL0.51215 BGN
10 LSL1.02429 BGN
20 LSL2.04858 BGN
50 LSL5.12145 BGN
100 LSL10.24290 BGN
250 LSL25.60725 BGN
500 LSL51.21450 BGN
1000 LSL102.42900 BGN
2000 LSL204.85800 BGN
5000 LSL512.14500 BGN
10000 LSL1,024.29000 BGN