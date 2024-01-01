500 Bulgarian levs to Laotian kips

Convert BGN to LAK at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = ₭11,890 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:06
BGN to LAK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

LAK
1 BGN to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12,259.400012,658.2000
Low11,818.100011,818.1000
Average12,058.896712,338.3633
Change-2.43%-5.85%
1 BGN to LAK stats

The performance of BGN to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12,259.4000 and a 30 day low of 11,818.1000. This means the 30 day average was 12,058.8967. The change for BGN to LAK was -2.43.

The performance of BGN to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12,658.2000 and a 90 day low of 11,818.1000. This means the 90 day average was 12,338.3633. The change for BGN to LAK was -5.85.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Laotian Kip
1 BGN11,888.10000 LAK
5 BGN59,440.50000 LAK
10 BGN118,881.00000 LAK
20 BGN237,762.00000 LAK
50 BGN594,405.00000 LAK
100 BGN1,188,810.00000 LAK
250 BGN2,972,025.00000 LAK
500 BGN5,944,050.00000 LAK
1000 BGN11,888,100.00000 LAK
2000 BGN23,776,200.00000 LAK
5000 BGN59,440,500.00000 LAK
10000 BGN118,881,000.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Bulgarian Lev
1 LAK0.00008 BGN
5 LAK0.00042 BGN
10 LAK0.00084 BGN
20 LAK0.00168 BGN
50 LAK0.00421 BGN
100 LAK0.00841 BGN
250 LAK0.02103 BGN
500 LAK0.04206 BGN
1000 LAK0.08412 BGN
2000 LAK0.16824 BGN
5000 LAK0.42059 BGN
10000 LAK0.84118 BGN