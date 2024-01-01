250 Bulgarian levs to Cayman Islands dollars
Convert BGN to KYD at the real exchange rate
BGN to KYD conversion chart
1 BGN = 0.44377 KYD
0
|1 BGN to KYD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.4582
|0.4692
|Low
|0.4414
|0.4414
|Average
|0.4506
|0.4594
|Change
|-2.58%
|-5.10%
1 BGN to KYD stats
The performance of BGN to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4582 and a 30 day low of 0.4414. This means the 30 day average was 0.4506. The change for BGN to KYD was -2.58.
The performance of BGN to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4692 and a 90 day low of 0.4414. This means the 90 day average was 0.4594. The change for BGN to KYD was -5.10.
