20 Bulgarian levs to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert BGN to KYD at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = $0.4437 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:02
BGN to KYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KYD
1 BGN to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.45820.4692
Low0.44140.4414
Average0.45060.4594
Change-2.59%-5.11%
1 BGN to KYD stats

The performance of BGN to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4582 and a 30 day low of 0.4414. This means the 30 day average was 0.4506. The change for BGN to KYD was -2.59.

The performance of BGN to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4692 and a 90 day low of 0.4414. This means the 90 day average was 0.4594. The change for BGN to KYD was -5.11.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 BGN0.44371 KYD
5 BGN2.21856 KYD
10 BGN4.43711 KYD
20 BGN8.87422 KYD
50 BGN22.18555 KYD
100 BGN44.37110 KYD
250 BGN110.92775 KYD
500 BGN221.85550 KYD
1000 BGN443.71100 KYD
2000 BGN887.42200 KYD
5000 BGN2,218.55500 KYD
10000 BGN4,437.11000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 KYD2.25372 BGN
5 KYD11.26860 BGN
10 KYD22.53720 BGN
20 KYD45.07440 BGN
50 KYD112.68600 BGN
100 KYD225.37200 BGN
250 KYD563.43000 BGN
500 KYD1,126.86000 BGN
1000 KYD2,253.72000 BGN
2000 KYD4,507.44000 BGN
5000 KYD11,268.60000 BGN
10000 KYD22,537.20000 BGN