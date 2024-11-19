10 Bulgarian levs to Australian dollars

Convert BGN to AUD at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = A$0.8313 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BGN to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AUD
1 BGN to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.84620.8498
Low0.82600.8205
Average0.83550.8357
Change0.48%-1.60%
View full history

1 BGN to AUD stats

The performance of BGN to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8462 and a 30 day low of 0.8260. This means the 30 day average was 0.8355. The change for BGN to AUD was 0.48.

The performance of BGN to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8498 and a 90 day low of 0.8205. This means the 90 day average was 0.8357. The change for BGN to AUD was -1.60.

Track market ratesView BGN to AUD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9461.6981.41.5381.340.79118.08
1 EUR1.05711.7951.481.6261.4160.83619.116
1 NZD0.5890.55710.8240.9060.7890.46610.647
1 CAD0.7140.6761.21311.0980.9570.56512.914

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Australian Dollar
1 BGN0.83131 AUD
5 BGN4.15656 AUD
10 BGN8.31311 AUD
20 BGN16.62622 AUD
50 BGN41.56555 AUD
100 BGN83.13110 AUD
250 BGN207.82775 AUD
500 BGN415.65550 AUD
1000 BGN831.31100 AUD
2000 BGN1,662.62200 AUD
5000 BGN4,156.55500 AUD
10000 BGN8,313.11000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 AUD1.20292 BGN
5 AUD6.01460 BGN
10 AUD12.02920 BGN
20 AUD24.05840 BGN
50 AUD60.14600 BGN
100 AUD120.29200 BGN
250 AUD300.73000 BGN
500 AUD601.46000 BGN
1000 AUD1,202.92000 BGN
2000 AUD2,405.84000 BGN
5000 AUD6,014.60000 BGN
10000 AUD12,029.20000 BGN