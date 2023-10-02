5 Australian dollars to Vanuatu vatus

Convert AUD to VUV at the real exchange rate

5 aud
390 vuv

1.00000 AUD = 77.93490 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:20 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AUD to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 VUV
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.056687.73481.433751.640050.967318.3895
1GBP1.1540711.21945101.2571.654731.892821.1163321.2238
1USD0.946450.820042183.0351.356951.552190.915517.4044
1INR0.0113980.009875860.012043110.01634190.01869320.01102550.209603

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 AUD77.93490 VUV
5 AUD389.67450 VUV
10 AUD779.34900 VUV
20 AUD1558.69800 VUV
50 AUD3896.74500 VUV
100 AUD7793.49000 VUV
250 AUD19483.72500 VUV
500 AUD38967.45000 VUV
1000 AUD77934.90000 VUV
2000 AUD155869.80000 VUV
5000 AUD389674.50000 VUV
10000 AUD779349.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Australian Dollar
1 VUV0.01283 AUD
5 VUV0.06416 AUD
10 VUV0.12831 AUD
20 VUV0.25662 AUD
50 VUV0.64156 AUD
100 VUV1.28312 AUD
250 VUV3.20780 AUD
500 VUV6.41560 AUD
1000 VUV12.83120 AUD
2000 VUV25.66240 AUD
5000 VUV64.15600 AUD
10000 VUV128.31200 AUD