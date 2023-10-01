2000 Australian dollars to Saudi riyals

Convert AUD to SAR at the real exchange rate

2,000 aud
4,827.58 sar

1.00000 AUD = 2.41379 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:50 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AUD to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 SAR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86631.056387.70991.433931.641240.9671518.3935
1GBP1.1543311.2193101.2451.65521.89451.1164121.2318
1USD0.94670.820143183.0351.35751.553760.915617.4131
1INR0.01140120.009877070.012043110.01634850.01871210.01102670.209708

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 AUD2.41379 SAR
5 AUD12.06895 SAR
10 AUD24.13790 SAR
20 AUD48.27580 SAR
50 AUD120.68950 SAR
100 AUD241.37900 SAR
250 AUD603.44750 SAR
500 AUD1206.89500 SAR
1000 AUD2413.79000 SAR
2000 AUD4827.58000 SAR
5000 AUD12068.95000 SAR
10000 AUD24137.90000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Australian Dollar
1 SAR0.41429 AUD
5 SAR2.07143 AUD
10 SAR4.14286 AUD
20 SAR8.28572 AUD
50 SAR20.71430 AUD
100 SAR41.42860 AUD
250 SAR103.57150 AUD
500 SAR207.14300 AUD
1000 SAR414.28600 AUD
2000 SAR828.57200 AUD
5000 SAR2071.43000 AUD
10000 SAR4142.86000 AUD