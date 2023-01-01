1 thousand Australian dollars to Serbian dinars
Convert AUD to RSD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Australian dollars to Serbian dinars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Australian dollars
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Serbian Dinar
|1 AUD
|71.34250 RSD
|5 AUD
|356.71250 RSD
|10 AUD
|713.42500 RSD
|20 AUD
|1426.85000 RSD
|50 AUD
|3567.12500 RSD
|100 AUD
|7134.25000 RSD
|250 AUD
|17835.62500 RSD
|500 AUD
|35671.25000 RSD
|1000 AUD
|71342.50000 RSD
|2000 AUD
|142685.00000 RSD
|5000 AUD
|356712.50000 RSD
|10000 AUD
|713425.00000 RSD