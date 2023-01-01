1 Argentine peso to Omani rials

Convert ARS to OMR at the real exchange rate

1 ars
0.001 omr

1.00000 ARS = 0.00110 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:1 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

ARS to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 OMR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.0493587.29241.434091.647980.962418.5515
1GBP1.153811.21075100.7191.654671.901451.1104221.4048
1USD0.952950.825934183.18711.366651.570480.9171517.679
1INR0.01145580.009928630.012021110.01642860.01887880.01102510.212521

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Omani Rial
1 ARS0.00110 OMR
5 ARS0.00550 OMR
10 ARS0.01100 OMR
20 ARS0.02200 OMR
50 ARS0.05500 OMR
100 ARS0.11000 OMR
250 ARS0.27500 OMR
500 ARS0.55000 OMR
1000 ARS1.10001 OMR
2000 ARS2.20002 OMR
5000 ARS5.50005 OMR
10000 ARS11.00010 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Argentine Peso
1 OMR909.07900 ARS
5 OMR4545.39500 ARS
10 OMR9090.79000 ARS
20 OMR18181.58000 ARS
50 OMR45453.95000 ARS
100 OMR90907.90000 ARS
250 OMR227269.75000 ARS
500 OMR454539.50000 ARS
1000 OMR909079.00000 ARS
2000 OMR1818158.00000 ARS
5000 OMR4545395.00000 ARS
10000 OMR9090790.00000 ARS