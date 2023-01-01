1 Argentine peso to Japanese yen
Convert ARS to JPY at the real exchange rate
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Argentine Peso
|100 JPY
|233.66800 ARS
|1000 JPY
|2336.68000 ARS
|1500 JPY
|3505.02000 ARS
|2000 JPY
|4673.36000 ARS
|3000 JPY
|7010.04000 ARS
|5000 JPY
|11683.40000 ARS
|5400 JPY
|12618.07200 ARS
|10000 JPY
|23366.80000 ARS
|15000 JPY
|35050.20000 ARS
|20000 JPY
|46733.60000 ARS
|25000 JPY
|58417.00000 ARS
|30000 JPY
|70100.40000 ARS