1 thousand Netherlands Antillean guilders to Australian dollars

Convert ANG to AUD at the real exchange rate

1000 ang
869.42 aud

1.00000 ANG = 0.86942 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:47 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

ANG to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ANG → 0 AUD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.05287.53611.436611.648390.964618.4076
1GBP1.1539311.2138100.9991.657571.901911.1130921.2387
1USD0.95060.823859183.20921.36561.566910.916917.4977
1INR0.01142390.009901060.012017910.01641160.01883090.01101920.210286

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilders

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Australian Dollar
1 ANG0.86942 AUD
5 ANG4.34708 AUD
10 ANG8.69417 AUD
20 ANG17.38834 AUD
50 ANG43.47085 AUD
100 ANG86.94170 AUD
250 ANG217.35425 AUD
500 ANG434.70850 AUD
1000 ANG869.41700 AUD
2000 ANG1738.83400 AUD
5000 ANG4347.08500 AUD
10000 ANG8694.17000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 AUD1.15020 ANG
5 AUD5.75100 ANG
10 AUD11.50200 ANG
20 AUD23.00400 ANG
50 AUD57.51000 ANG
100 AUD115.02000 ANG
250 AUD287.55000 ANG
500 AUD575.10000 ANG
1000 AUD1150.20000 ANG
2000 AUD2300.40000 ANG
5000 AUD5751.00000 ANG
10000 AUD11502.00000 ANG