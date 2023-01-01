100 Armenian drams to Rwandan francs

Convert AMD to RWF at the real exchange rate

100 amd
312 rwf

1.00000 AMD = 3.12032 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:3 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AMD to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 RWF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.052787.55821.434151.647930.964418.4513
1GBP1.15411.21485101.0451.655051.901771.1129221.2934
1USD0.949950.823147183.17491.362351.565440.916117.5276
1INR0.0114210.009896580.012022910.01637930.0188210.01101410.210732

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Rwandan Franc
1 AMD3.12032 RWF
5 AMD15.60160 RWF
10 AMD31.20320 RWF
20 AMD62.40640 RWF
50 AMD156.01600 RWF
100 AMD312.03200 RWF
250 AMD780.08000 RWF
500 AMD1560.16000 RWF
1000 AMD3120.32000 RWF
2000 AMD6240.64000 RWF
5000 AMD15601.60000 RWF
10000 AMD31203.20000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Armenian Dram
1 RWF0.32048 AMD
5 RWF1.60240 AMD
10 RWF3.20480 AMD
20 RWF6.40960 AMD
50 RWF16.02400 AMD
100 RWF32.04800 AMD
250 RWF80.12000 AMD
500 RWF160.24000 AMD
1000 RWF320.48000 AMD
2000 RWF640.96000 AMD
5000 RWF1602.40000 AMD
10000 RWF3204.80000 AMD