500 Armenian drams to Gibraltar pounds

Convert AMD to GIP at the real exchange rate

500 amd
1.05 gip

1.00000 AMD = 0.00210 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:43 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AMD to GIP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 GIP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.053887.61671.434061.647590.963518.432
1GBP1.1535411.2155101.0611.654111.900411.1114321.2603
1USD0.94890.822707183.14361.360851.563480.914317.491
1INR0.01141330.009895010.012027410.01636750.01880450.01099660.210371

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Gibraltar Pound
1 AMD0.00210 GIP
5 AMD0.01048 GIP
10 AMD0.02097 GIP
20 AMD0.04193 GIP
50 AMD0.10483 GIP
100 AMD0.20966 GIP
250 AMD0.52415 GIP
500 AMD1.04831 GIP
1000 AMD2.09661 GIP
2000 AMD4.19322 GIP
5000 AMD10.48305 GIP
10000 AMD20.96610 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Armenian Dram
1 GIP476.96100 AMD
5 GIP2384.80500 AMD
10 GIP4769.61000 AMD
20 GIP9539.22000 AMD
50 GIP23848.05000 AMD
100 GIP47696.10000 AMD
250 GIP119240.25000 AMD
500 GIP238480.50000 AMD
1000 GIP476961.00000 AMD
2000 GIP953922.00000 AMD
5000 GIP2384805.00000 AMD
10000 GIP4769610.00000 AMD