1 thousand Albanian leks to Norwegian kroner

Convert ALL to NOK at the real exchange rate

1000 all
105.81 nok

1.00000 ALL = 0.10581 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:16 UTC
ALL to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Norwegian Krone
1 ALL0.10581 NOK
5 ALL0.52904 NOK
10 ALL1.05808 NOK
20 ALL2.11616 NOK
50 ALL5.29040 NOK
100 ALL10.58080 NOK
250 ALL26.45200 NOK
500 ALL52.90400 NOK
1000 ALL105.80800 NOK
2000 ALL211.61600 NOK
5000 ALL529.04000 NOK
10000 ALL1058.08000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Albanian Lek
1 NOK9.45112 ALL
5 NOK47.25560 ALL
10 NOK94.51120 ALL
20 NOK189.02240 ALL
50 NOK472.55600 ALL
100 NOK945.11200 ALL
250 NOK2362.78000 ALL
500 NOK4725.56000 ALL
1000 NOK9451.12000 ALL
2000 NOK18902.24000 ALL
5000 NOK47255.60000 ALL
10000 NOK94511.20000 ALL