5 Albanian leks to Malaysian ringgits

Convert ALL to MYR at the real exchange rate

5 all
0.23 myr

1.00000 ALL = 0.04665 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:13 UTC
ALL to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 MYR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Malaysian Ringgit
1 ALL0.04665 MYR
5 ALL0.23326 MYR
10 ALL0.46652 MYR
20 ALL0.93304 MYR
50 ALL2.33260 MYR
100 ALL4.66520 MYR
250 ALL11.66300 MYR
500 ALL23.32600 MYR
1000 ALL46.65200 MYR
2000 ALL93.30400 MYR
5000 ALL233.26000 MYR
10000 ALL466.52000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Albanian Lek
1 MYR21.43530 ALL
5 MYR107.17650 ALL
10 MYR214.35300 ALL
20 MYR428.70600 ALL
50 MYR1071.76500 ALL
100 MYR2143.53000 ALL
250 MYR5358.82500 ALL
500 MYR10717.65000 ALL
1000 MYR21435.30000 ALL
2000 MYR42870.60000 ALL
5000 MYR107176.50000 ALL
10000 MYR214353.00000 ALL