5 Albanian leks to Malaysian ringgits
Convert ALL to MYR at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Albanian leks to Malaysian ringgits
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Albanian leks
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Albanian Lek
|1 MYR
|21.43530 ALL
|5 MYR
|107.17650 ALL
|10 MYR
|214.35300 ALL
|20 MYR
|428.70600 ALL
|50 MYR
|1071.76500 ALL
|100 MYR
|2143.53000 ALL
|250 MYR
|5358.82500 ALL
|500 MYR
|10717.65000 ALL
|1000 MYR
|21435.30000 ALL
|2000 MYR
|42870.60000 ALL
|5000 MYR
|107176.50000 ALL
|10000 MYR
|214353.00000 ALL