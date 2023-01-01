10 thousand Albanian leks to Malaysian ringgits

Convert ALL to MYR at the real exchange rate

10000 all
466.43 myr

1.00000 ALL = 0.04664 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:15 UTC
ALL to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 MYR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Malaysian Ringgit
1 ALL0.04664 MYR
5 ALL0.23322 MYR
10 ALL0.46643 MYR
20 ALL0.93286 MYR
50 ALL2.33216 MYR
100 ALL4.66432 MYR
250 ALL11.66080 MYR
500 ALL23.32160 MYR
1000 ALL46.64320 MYR
2000 ALL93.28640 MYR
5000 ALL233.21600 MYR
10000 ALL466.43200 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Albanian Lek
1 MYR21.43940 ALL
5 MYR107.19700 ALL
10 MYR214.39400 ALL
20 MYR428.78800 ALL
50 MYR1071.97000 ALL
100 MYR2143.94000 ALL
250 MYR5359.85000 ALL
500 MYR10719.70000 ALL
1000 MYR21439.40000 ALL
2000 MYR42878.80000 ALL
5000 MYR107197.00000 ALL
10000 MYR214394.00000 ALL