1.00000 ALL = 20.76740 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:10 UTC
ALL to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 MMK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Myanma Kyat
1 ALL20.76740 MMK
5 ALL103.83700 MMK
10 ALL207.67400 MMK
20 ALL415.34800 MMK
50 ALL1038.37000 MMK
100 ALL2076.74000 MMK
250 ALL5191.85000 MMK
500 ALL10383.70000 MMK
1000 ALL20767.40000 MMK
2000 ALL41534.80000 MMK
5000 ALL103837.00000 MMK
10000 ALL207674.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Albanian Lek
1 MMK0.04815 ALL
5 MMK0.24076 ALL
10 MMK0.48152 ALL
20 MMK0.96305 ALL
50 MMK2.40762 ALL
100 MMK4.81523 ALL
250 MMK12.03808 ALL
500 MMK24.07615 ALL
1000 MMK48.15230 ALL
2000 MMK96.30460 ALL
5000 MMK240.76150 ALL
10000 MMK481.52300 ALL