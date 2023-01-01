1 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert AED to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
5,160.30 szl

1.00000 AED = 5.16030 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:45 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AED to SZL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 SZL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.056387.85861.435351.648410.96318.4174
1GBP1.1539311.2189101.3831.65631.902151.1112421.2525
1USD0.94670.820412183.17581.358851.560550.911717.4358
1INR0.01138190.009863590.012022710.01633710.01876210.01096110.209626

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Swazi Lilangeni
1 AED5.16030 SZL
5 AED25.80150 SZL
10 AED51.60300 SZL
20 AED103.20600 SZL
50 AED258.01500 SZL
100 AED516.03000 SZL
250 AED1290.07500 SZL
500 AED2580.15000 SZL
1000 AED5160.30000 SZL
2000 AED10320.60000 SZL
5000 AED25801.50000 SZL
10000 AED51603.00000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SZL0.19379 AED
5 SZL0.96893 AED
10 SZL1.93787 AED
20 SZL3.87574 AED
50 SZL9.68935 AED
100 SZL19.37870 AED
250 SZL48.44675 AED
500 SZL96.89350 AED
1000 SZL193.78700 AED
2000 SZL387.57400 AED
5000 SZL968.93500 AED
10000 SZL1937.87000 AED