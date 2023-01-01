1 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to Polish zloty

Convert AED to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
1,189.31 pln

1.00000 AED = 1.18931 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:26 UTC
AED to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 PLN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.056587.87331.435261.647950.9634518.4223
1GBP1.1534711.21865101.361.655541.900871.1113121.2497
1USD0.94650.82058183.1741.35851.559820.911917.4371
1INR0.011380.009865830.01202310.01633320.01875370.01096380.209646

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Polish Zloty
1 AED1.18931 PLN
5 AED5.94655 PLN
10 AED11.89310 PLN
20 AED23.78620 PLN
50 AED59.46550 PLN
100 AED118.93100 PLN
250 AED297.32750 PLN
500 AED594.65500 PLN
1000 AED1189.31000 PLN
2000 AED2378.62000 PLN
5000 AED5946.55000 PLN
10000 AED11893.10000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 PLN0.84082 AED
5 PLN4.20411 AED
10 PLN8.40821 AED
20 PLN16.81642 AED
50 PLN42.04105 AED
100 PLN84.08210 AED
250 PLN210.20525 AED
500 PLN420.41050 AED
1000 PLN840.82100 AED
2000 PLN1681.64200 AED
5000 PLN4204.10500 AED
10000 PLN8408.21000 AED