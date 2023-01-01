10 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Malaysian ringgits
Convert AED to MYR at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Malaysian ringgits
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Malaysian Ringgit
|1 AED
|1.28291 MYR
|5 AED
|6.41455 MYR
|10 AED
|12.82910 MYR
|20 AED
|25.65820 MYR
|50 AED
|64.14550 MYR
|100 AED
|128.29100 MYR
|250 AED
|320.72750 MYR
|500 AED
|641.45500 MYR
|1000 AED
|1282.91000 MYR
|2000 AED
|2565.82000 MYR
|5000 AED
|6414.55000 MYR
|10000 AED
|12829.10000 MYR