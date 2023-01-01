1 United Arab Emirates dirham to Malaysian ringgits

Convert AED to MYR at the real exchange rate

1 aed
1.28 myr

1.00000 AED = 1.28291 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:8 UTC
AED to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 MYR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Malaysian Ringgit
1 AED1.28291 MYR
5 AED6.41455 MYR
10 AED12.82910 MYR
20 AED25.65820 MYR
50 AED64.14550 MYR
100 AED128.29100 MYR
250 AED320.72750 MYR
500 AED641.45500 MYR
1000 AED1282.91000 MYR
2000 AED2565.82000 MYR
5000 AED6414.55000 MYR
10000 AED12829.10000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MYR0.77948 AED
5 MYR3.89739 AED
10 MYR7.79478 AED
20 MYR15.58956 AED
50 MYR38.97390 AED
100 MYR77.94780 AED
250 MYR194.86950 AED
500 MYR389.73900 AED
1000 MYR779.47800 AED
2000 MYR1558.95600 AED
5000 MYR3897.39000 AED
10000 MYR7794.78000 AED