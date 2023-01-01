100 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Haitian gourdes

Convert AED to HTG at the real exchange rate

100 aed
3,689.13 htg

1.00000 AED = 36.89130 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:36 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AED to HTG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 HTG
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867251.056587.8481.436361.651040.9681518.4166
1GBP1.1530711.21825101.2971.656271.903811.1163421.2362
1USD0.94650.82085183.151.359551.562740.916317.4317
1INR0.01138330.009871910.012026510.01635060.01879430.01101980.209642

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Haitian Gourde
1 AED36.89130 HTG
5 AED184.45650 HTG
10 AED368.91300 HTG
20 AED737.82600 HTG
50 AED1844.56500 HTG
100 AED3689.13000 HTG
250 AED9222.82500 HTG
500 AED18445.65000 HTG
1000 AED36891.30000 HTG
2000 AED73782.60000 HTG
5000 AED184456.50000 HTG
10000 AED368913.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 HTG0.02711 AED
5 HTG0.13553 AED
10 HTG0.27107 AED
20 HTG0.54213 AED
50 HTG1.35533 AED
100 HTG2.71066 AED
250 HTG6.77665 AED
500 HTG13.55330 AED
1000 HTG27.10660 AED
2000 HTG54.21320 AED
5000 HTG135.53300 AED
10000 HTG271.06600 AED