천 스웨덴 크로나 → 미국 달러

실제 환율로 SEK → USD 변환

1,000 sek
95.13 usd

kr1.000 SEK = $0.09513 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:51
상위 통화

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9350.7916.97610.57183.5611.374.046
1 EUR1.06910.8467.4611.30589.361.4654.327
1 GBP1.2651.18218.82113.368105.6671.7335.116
1 DKK0.1430.1340.11311.51511.9790.1960.58

환율 비교

SEK → USD

SEK → EUR

SEK → GBP

SEK → DKK

SEK → NOK

SEK → INR

SEK → CAD

SEK → PLN

환율 스웨덴 크로나 / 미국 달러
1 SEK0.09513 USD
5 SEK0.47563 USD
10 SEK0.95125 USD
20 SEK1.90250 USD
50 SEK4.75625 USD
100 SEK9.51250 USD
250 SEK23.78125 USD
500 SEK47.56250 USD
1000 SEK95.12500 USD
2000 SEK190.25000 USD
5000 SEK475.62500 USD
10000 SEK951.25000 USD
환율 미국 달러 / 스웨덴 크로나
1 USD10.51250 SEK
5 USD52.56250 SEK
10 USD105.12500 SEK
20 USD210.25000 SEK
50 USD525.62500 SEK
100 USD1,051.25000 SEK
250 USD2,628.12500 SEK
500 USD5,256.25000 SEK
1000 USD10,512.50000 SEK
2000 USD21,025.00000 SEK
5000 USD52,562.50000 SEK
10000 USD105,125.00000 SEK