20 루마니아 레우 → 터키 리라

실제 환율로 RON → TRY 변환

20 ron
141.34 try

L1.000 RON = TL7.067 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:25
환율 비교

루마니아 레우 → 터키 리라 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → TRY 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 루마니아 레우 / 터키 리라
1 RON7.06720 TRY
5 RON35.33600 TRY
10 RON70.67200 TRY
20 RON141.34400 TRY
50 RON353.36000 TRY
100 RON706.72000 TRY
250 RON1,766.80000 TRY
500 RON3,533.60000 TRY
1000 RON7,067.20000 TRY
2000 RON14,134.40000 TRY
5000 RON35,336.00000 TRY
10000 RON70,672.00000 TRY
환율 터키 리라 / 루마니아 레우
1 TRY0.14150 RON
5 TRY0.70750 RON
10 TRY1.41499 RON
20 TRY2.82998 RON
50 TRY7.07495 RON
100 TRY14.14990 RON
250 TRY35.37475 RON
500 TRY70.74950 RON
1000 TRY141.49900 RON
2000 TRY282.99800 RON
5000 TRY707.49500 RON
10000 TRY1,414.99000 RON