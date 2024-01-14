1 터키 리라 → 루마니아 레우

실제 환율로 TRY → RON 변환

1 try
0.15 ron

1.00000 TRY = 0.15094 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
환율 비교

터키 리라 → 루마니아 레우 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 TRY → RON 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 터키 리라 / 루마니아 레우
1 TRY0.15094 RON
5 TRY0.75472 RON
10 TRY1.50944 RON
20 TRY3.01888 RON
50 TRY7.54720 RON
100 TRY15.09440 RON
250 TRY37.73600 RON
500 TRY75.47200 RON
1000 TRY150.94400 RON
2000 TRY301.88800 RON
5000 TRY754.72000 RON
10000 TRY1509.44000 RON
환율 루마니아 레우 / 터키 리라
1 RON6.62499 TRY
5 RON33.12495 TRY
10 RON66.24990 TRY
20 RON132.49980 TRY
50 RON331.24950 TRY
100 RON662.49900 TRY
250 RON1656.24750 TRY
500 RON3312.49500 TRY
1000 RON6624.99000 TRY
2000 RON13249.98000 TRY
5000 RON33124.95000 TRY
10000 RON66249.90000 TRY