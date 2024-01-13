500 홍콩 달러 → CFP 프랑

실제 환율로 HKD → XPF 변환

500 hkd
6,966 xpf

1.00000 HKD = 13.93180 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

Top currency pairings for 홍콩 달러

HKD → USD

HKD → CNY

HKD → GBP

HKD → SGD

HKD → AUD

HKD → EUR

HKD → CAD

HKD → INR

환율 홍콩 달러 / CFP 프랑
100 HKD1393.18000 XPF
200 HKD2786.36000 XPF
300 HKD4179.54000 XPF
500 HKD6965.90000 XPF
1000 HKD13931.80000 XPF
2000 HKD27863.60000 XPF
2500 HKD34829.50000 XPF
3000 HKD41795.40000 XPF
4000 HKD55727.20000 XPF
5000 HKD69659.00000 XPF
10000 HKD139318.00000 XPF
20000 HKD278636.00000 XPF
환율 CFP 프랑 / 홍콩 달러
1 XPF0.07178 HKD
5 XPF0.35889 HKD
10 XPF0.71778 HKD
20 XPF1.43556 HKD
50 XPF3.58891 HKD
100 XPF7.17782 HKD
250 XPF17.94455 HKD
500 XPF35.88910 HKD
1000 XPF71.77820 HKD
2000 XPF143.55640 HKD
5000 XPF358.89100 HKD
10000 XPF717.78200 HKD