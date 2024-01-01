Convert KWD to SAR at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Saudi riyals today

1,000 kwd
12,229.80 sar

ك1.000 KWD = SR12.23 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
1 KWD to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.243812.2438
Low12.217612.1629
Average12.232512.2069
Change0.05%0.35%
1 KWD to SAR stats

The performance of KWD to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.2438 and a 30 day low of 12.2176. This means the 30 day average was 12.2325. The change for KWD to SAR was 0.05.

The performance of KWD to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.2438 and a 90 day low of 12.1629. This means the 90 day average was 12.2069. The change for KWD to SAR was 0.35.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 KWD12,22980 SAR
5 KWD61,14900 SAR
10 KWD122,29800 SAR
20 KWD244,59600 SAR
50 KWD611,49000 SAR
100 KWD1.222,98000 SAR
250 KWD3.057,45000 SAR
500 KWD6.114,90000 SAR
1000 KWD12.229,80000 SAR
2000 KWD24.459,60000 SAR
5000 KWD61.149,00000 SAR
10000 KWD122.298,00000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SAR0,08177 KWD
5 SAR0,40884 KWD
10 SAR0,81767 KWD
20 SAR1,63534 KWD
50 SAR4,08836 KWD
100 SAR8,17672 KWD
250 SAR20,44180 KWD
500 SAR40,88360 KWD
1000 SAR81,76720 KWD
2000 SAR163,53440 KWD
5000 SAR408,83600 KWD
10000 SAR817,67200 KWD