100 Kuwaiti dinars to Saudi riyals

Convert KWD to SAR at the real exchange rate

100 kwd
1.220,21 sar

1.00000 KWD = 12.20210 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.21260.9060518.29881.468211.58278895.3073.67275
1 INR0.012017410.01088830.2199040.01764410.019020910.75930.0441369
1 EUR1.103791.8417120.19641.620471.74691988.154.05361
1 ZAR0.05464854.547430.049513810.08023550.086496348.92710.20071

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 KWD12.20210 SAR
5 KWD61.01050 SAR
10 KWD122.02100 SAR
20 KWD244.04200 SAR
50 KWD610.10500 SAR
100 KWD1220.21000 SAR
250 KWD3050.52500 SAR
500 KWD6101.05000 SAR
1000 KWD12202.10000 SAR
2000 KWD24404.20000 SAR
5000 KWD61010.50000 SAR
10000 KWD122021.00000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SAR0.08195 KWD
5 SAR0.40977 KWD
10 SAR0.81953 KWD
20 SAR1.63906 KWD
50 SAR4.09765 KWD
100 SAR8.19531 KWD
250 SAR20.48828 KWD
500 SAR40.97655 KWD
1000 SAR81.95310 KWD
2000 SAR163.90620 KWD
5000 SAR409.76550 KWD
10000 SAR819.53100 KWD