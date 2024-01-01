Convert KWD to PKR at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Pakistani rupees today

1,000 kwd
9,10,128 pkr

ك1.000 KWD = ₨910.1 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KWD to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High911.3210911.3210
Low907.4920901.3630
Average909.4882906.4841
Change0.24%0.72%
1 KWD to PKR stats

The performance of KWD to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 911.3210 and a 30 day low of 907.4920. This means the 30 day average was 909.4882. The change for KWD to PKR was 0.24.

The performance of KWD to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 911.3210 and a 90 day low of 901.3630. This means the 90 day average was 906.4841. The change for KWD to PKR was 0.72.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Pakistani Rupee
1 KWD910,12800 PKR
5 KWD4.550,64000 PKR
10 KWD9.101,28000 PKR
20 KWD18.202,56000 PKR
50 KWD45.506,40000 PKR
100 KWD91.012,80000 PKR
250 KWD227.532,00000 PKR
500 KWD455.064,00000 PKR
1000 KWD910.128,00000 PKR
2000 KWD1.820.256,00000 PKR
5000 KWD4.550.640,00000 PKR
10000 KWD9.101.280,00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 PKR0,00110 KWD
5 PKR0,00549 KWD
10 PKR0,01099 KWD
20 PKR0,02197 KWD
50 PKR0,05494 KWD
100 PKR0,10987 KWD
250 PKR0,27469 KWD
500 PKR0,54938 KWD
1000 PKR1,09875 KWD
2000 PKR2,19750 KWD
5000 PKR5,49375 KWD
10000 PKR10,98750 KWD