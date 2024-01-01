Convert PKR to KWD at the real exchange rate

5 Pakistani rupees to Kuwaiti dinars

5 pkr
0.006 kwd

₨1.000 PKR = ك0.001100 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92583.5340.7823.6731.3743.75232.304
1 EUR1.081190.2670.8453.9691.4854.05434.907
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.387
1 GBP1.2791.183106.80214.6961.7574.79641.302

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 PKR0,00110 KWD
5 PKR0,00550 KWD
10 PKR0,01100 KWD
20 PKR0,02201 KWD
50 PKR0,05501 KWD
100 PKR0,11003 KWD
250 PKR0,27507 KWD
500 PKR0,55015 KWD
1000 PKR1,10029 KWD
2000 PKR2,20058 KWD
5000 PKR5,50145 KWD
10000 PKR11,00290 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Pakistani Rupee
1 KWD908,85400 PKR
5 KWD4.544,27000 PKR
10 KWD9.088,54000 PKR
20 KWD18.177,08000 PKR
50 KWD45.442,70000 PKR
100 KWD90.885,40000 PKR
250 KWD227.213,50000 PKR
500 KWD454.427,00000 PKR
1000 KWD908.854,00000 PKR
2000 KWD1.817.708,00000 PKR
5000 KWD4.544.270,00000 PKR
10000 KWD9.088.540,00000 PKR