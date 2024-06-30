Kuwaiti dinar to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Pakistani rupees is currently 910,128 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.020% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 911,731 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 907,889 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.378% increase in value.