Kuwaiti dinars to Norwegian kroner today

Convert KWD to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
34,820.20 nok

ك1.000 KWD = kr34.82 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KWD to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High34.969036.0724
Low34.094934.0949
Average34.601134.9987
Change1.82%-2.29%
View full history

1 KWD to NOK stats

The performance of KWD to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 34.9690 and a 30 day low of 34.0949. This means the 30 day average was 34.6011. The change for KWD to NOK was 1.82.

The performance of KWD to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 36.0724 and a 90 day low of 34.0949. This means the 90 day average was 34.9987. The change for KWD to NOK was -2.29.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Norwegian Krone
1 KWD34,82020 NOK
5 KWD174,10100 NOK
10 KWD348,20200 NOK
20 KWD696,40400 NOK
50 KWD1.741,01000 NOK
100 KWD3.482,02000 NOK
250 KWD8.705,05000 NOK
500 KWD17.410,10000 NOK
1000 KWD34.820,20000 NOK
2000 KWD69.640,40000 NOK
5000 KWD174.101,00000 NOK
10000 KWD348.202,00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 NOK0,02872 KWD
5 NOK0,14359 KWD
10 NOK0,28719 KWD
20 NOK0,57438 KWD
50 NOK1,43595 KWD
100 NOK2,87189 KWD
250 NOK7,17972 KWD
500 NOK14,35945 KWD
1000 NOK28,71890 KWD
2000 NOK57,43780 KWD
5000 NOK143,59450 KWD
10000 NOK287,18900 KWD