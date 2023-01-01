1 Kuwaiti dinar to Norwegian kroner

Convert KWD to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 kwd
33,09 nok

1.00000 KWD = 33.09060 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Norwegian Krone
1 KWD33.09060 NOK
5 KWD165.45300 NOK
10 KWD330.90600 NOK
20 KWD661.81200 NOK
50 KWD1654.53000 NOK
100 KWD3309.06000 NOK
250 KWD8272.65000 NOK
500 KWD16545.30000 NOK
1000 KWD33090.60000 NOK
2000 KWD66181.20000 NOK
5000 KWD165453.00000 NOK
10000 KWD330906.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 NOK0.03022 KWD
5 NOK0.15110 KWD
10 NOK0.30220 KWD
20 NOK0.60440 KWD
50 NOK1.51100 KWD
100 NOK3.02201 KWD
250 NOK7.55502 KWD
500 NOK15.11005 KWD
1000 NOK30.22010 KWD
2000 NOK60.44020 KWD
5000 NOK151.10050 KWD
10000 NOK302.20100 KWD