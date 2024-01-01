Convert KWD to MUR at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Mauritian rupees today

1,000 kwd
1,58,152 mur

ك1.000 KWD = ₨158.2 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KWD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High158.1520158.1520
Low149.7380149.7040
Average154.0870152.9649
Change5.23%4.89%
View full history

1 KWD to MUR stats

The performance of KWD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 158.1520 and a 30 day low of 149.7380. This means the 30 day average was 154.0870. The change for KWD to MUR was 5.23.

The performance of KWD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 158.1520 and a 90 day low of 149.7040. This means the 90 day average was 152.9649. The change for KWD to MUR was 4.89.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 KWD158,15200 MUR
5 KWD790,76000 MUR
10 KWD1.581,52000 MUR
20 KWD3.163,04000 MUR
50 KWD7.907,60000 MUR
100 KWD15.815,20000 MUR
250 KWD39.538,00000 MUR
500 KWD79.076,00000 MUR
1000 KWD158.152,00000 MUR
2000 KWD316.304,00000 MUR
5000 KWD790.760,00000 MUR
10000 KWD1.581.520,00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MUR0,00632 KWD
5 MUR0,03162 KWD
10 MUR0,06323 KWD
20 MUR0,12646 KWD
50 MUR0,31615 KWD
100 MUR0,63230 KWD
250 MUR1,58076 KWD
500 MUR3,16151 KWD
1000 MUR6,32302 KWD
2000 MUR12,64604 KWD
5000 MUR31,61510 KWD
10000 MUR63,23020 KWD