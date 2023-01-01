20 Kuwaiti dinars to Mauritian rupees

Convert KWD to MUR at the real exchange rate

20 kwd
2.885,22 mur

1.00000 KWD = 144.26100 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.21260.9060518.29881.468211.58278895.3073.67275
1 INR0.012017410.01088830.2199040.01764410.019020910.75930.0441369
1 EUR1.103791.8417120.19641.620471.74691988.154.05361
1 ZAR0.05464854.547430.049513810.08023550.086496348.92710.20071

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 KWD144.26100 MUR
5 KWD721.30500 MUR
10 KWD1442.61000 MUR
20 KWD2885.22000 MUR
50 KWD7213.05000 MUR
100 KWD14426.10000 MUR
250 KWD36065.25000 MUR
500 KWD72130.50000 MUR
1000 KWD144261.00000 MUR
2000 KWD288522.00000 MUR
5000 KWD721305.00000 MUR
10000 KWD1442610.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MUR0.00693 KWD
5 MUR0.03466 KWD
10 MUR0.06932 KWD
20 MUR0.13864 KWD
50 MUR0.34659 KWD
100 MUR0.69319 KWD
250 MUR1.73297 KWD
500 MUR3.46594 KWD
1000 MUR6.93189 KWD
2000 MUR13.86378 KWD
5000 MUR34.65945 KWD
10000 MUR69.31890 KWD