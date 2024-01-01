Convert KWD to MRU at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

1,000 kwd
1,28,584 mru

ك1.000 KWD = UM128.6 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
1 KWD to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High128.9390129.7960
Low127.8350127.7780
Average128.3466128.6396
Change-0.28%-0.42%
1 KWD to MRU stats

The performance of KWD to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 128.9390 and a 30 day low of 127.8350. This means the 30 day average was 128.3466. The change for KWD to MRU was -0.28.

The performance of KWD to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 129.7960 and a 90 day low of 127.7780. This means the 90 day average was 128.6396. The change for KWD to MRU was -0.42.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 KWD128,58400 MRU
5 KWD642,92000 MRU
10 KWD1.285,84000 MRU
20 KWD2.571,68000 MRU
50 KWD6.429,20000 MRU
100 KWD12.858,40000 MRU
250 KWD32.146,00000 MRU
500 KWD64.292,00000 MRU
1000 KWD128.584,00000 MRU
2000 KWD257.168,00000 MRU
5000 KWD642.920,00000 MRU
10000 KWD1.285.840,00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MRU0,00778 KWD
5 MRU0,03889 KWD
10 MRU0,07777 KWD
20 MRU0,15554 KWD
50 MRU0,38885 KWD
100 MRU0,77770 KWD
250 MRU1,94425 KWD
500 MRU3,88850 KWD
1000 MRU7,77700 KWD
2000 MRU15,55400 KWD
5000 MRU38,88500 KWD
10000 MRU77,77000 KWD