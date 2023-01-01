50 Kuwaiti dinars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

50 kwd
6393.15 mru

1.00000 KWD = 127.86300 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 KWD127.86300 MRU
5 KWD639.31500 MRU
10 KWD1278.63000 MRU
20 KWD2557.26000 MRU
50 KWD6393.15000 MRU
100 KWD12786.30000 MRU
250 KWD31965.75000 MRU
500 KWD63931.50000 MRU
1000 KWD127863.00000 MRU
2000 KWD255726.00000 MRU
5000 KWD639315.00000 MRU
10000 KWD1278630.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MRU0.00782 KWD
5 MRU0.03910 KWD
10 MRU0.07821 KWD
20 MRU0.15642 KWD
50 MRU0.39104 KWD
100 MRU0.78209 KWD
250 MRU1.95522 KWD
500 MRU3.91044 KWD
1000 MRU7.82088 KWD
2000 MRU15.64176 KWD
5000 MRU39.10440 KWD
10000 MRU78.20880 KWD