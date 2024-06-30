Kuwaiti dinar to Mauritanian ouguiyas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Kuwaiti dinar to Mauritanian ouguiyas history summary. This is the Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) to Mauritanian ouguiyas (MRU) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KWD and MRU historical data from 30-06-2019 to 30-06-2024.
Loading
Kuwaiti dinar to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 128,584 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.373% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 128,840 on 27-06-2024 and a low of 127,809 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-06-2024, with a 0.302% increase in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Mauritanian ouguiyas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.