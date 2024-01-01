Kuwaiti dinars to Jamaican dollars today

Convert KWD to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
5,07,452 jmd

ك1.000 KWD = J$507.5 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KWD to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High508.5060509.1580
Low506.4390497.7450
Average507.5443505.4941
Change0.07%1.79%
1 KWD to JMD stats

The performance of KWD to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 508.5060 and a 30 day low of 506.4390. This means the 30 day average was 507.5443. The change for KWD to JMD was 0.07.

The performance of KWD to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 509.1580 and a 90 day low of 497.7450. This means the 90 day average was 505.4941. The change for KWD to JMD was 1.79.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Jamaican Dollar
1 KWD507,45200 JMD
5 KWD2.537,26000 JMD
10 KWD5.074,52000 JMD
20 KWD10.149,04000 JMD
50 KWD25.372,60000 JMD
100 KWD50.745,20000 JMD
250 KWD126.863,00000 JMD
500 KWD253.726,00000 JMD
1000 KWD507.452,00000 JMD
2000 KWD1.014.904,00000 JMD
5000 KWD2.537.260,00000 JMD
10000 KWD5.074.520,00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 JMD0,00197 KWD
5 JMD0,00985 KWD
10 JMD0,01971 KWD
20 JMD0,03941 KWD
50 JMD0,09853 KWD
100 JMD0,19706 KWD
250 JMD0,49266 KWD
500 JMD0,98532 KWD
1000 JMD1,97063 KWD
2000 JMD3,94126 KWD
5000 JMD9,85315 KWD
10000 JMD19,70630 KWD