Kuwaiti dinar to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Jamaican dollars is currently 507,452 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.159% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 508,801 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 506,648 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.165% decrease in value.