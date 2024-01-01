Convert KWD to HUF at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Hungarian forints today

1,000 kwd
12,01,820 huf

ك1.000 KWD = Ft1,202 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Loading

1 KWD to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,213.12001,213.1200
Low1,167.64001,152.9100
Average1,194.40231,183.2483
Change2.74%0.59%
1 KWD to HUF stats

The performance of KWD to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,213.1200 and a 30 day low of 1,167.6400. This means the 30 day average was 1,194.4023. The change for KWD to HUF was 2.74.

The performance of KWD to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,213.1200 and a 90 day low of 1,152.9100. This means the 90 day average was 1,183.2483. The change for KWD to HUF was 0.59.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Hungarian Forint
1 KWD1.201,82000 HUF
5 KWD6.009,10000 HUF
10 KWD12.018,20000 HUF
20 KWD24.036,40000 HUF
50 KWD60.091,00000 HUF
100 KWD120.182,00000 HUF
250 KWD300.455,00000 HUF
500 KWD600.910,00000 HUF
1000 KWD1.201.820,00000 HUF
2000 KWD2.403.640,00000 HUF
5000 KWD6.009.100,00000 HUF
10000 KWD12.018.200,00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Kuwaiti Dinar
2000 HUF1,66414 KWD
5000 HUF4,16035 KWD
10000 HUF8,32070 KWD
15000 HUF12,48105 KWD
20000 HUF16,64140 KWD
30000 HUF24,96210 KWD
40000 HUF33,28280 KWD
50000 HUF41,60350 KWD
60000 HUF49,92420 KWD
100000 HUF83,20700 KWD
150000 HUF124,81050 KWD
200000 HUF166,41400 KWD