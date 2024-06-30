Kuwaiti dinar to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Hungarian forints is currently 1.201,820 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.493% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 1.212,440 on 27-06-2024 and a low of 1.197,190 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.437% increase in value.