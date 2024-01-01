Kuwaiti dinars to Brazilian reais today
Convert KWD to BRL at the real exchange rate
Loading
|1 KWD to BRL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|18.2350
|18.2350
|Low
|17.0883
|16.2935
|Average
|17.5600
|16.9719
|Change
|6.65%
|11.01%
1 KWD to BRL stats
The performance of KWD to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.2350 and a 30 day low of 17.0883. This means the 30 day average was 17.5600. The change for KWD to BRL was 6.65.
The performance of KWD to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.2350 and a 90 day low of 16.2935. This means the 90 day average was 16.9719. The change for KWD to BRL was 11.01.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
|Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Brazilian Real
|1 KWD
|18,23500 BRL
|5 KWD
|91,17500 BRL
|10 KWD
|182,35000 BRL
|20 KWD
|364,70000 BRL
|50 KWD
|911,75000 BRL
|100 KWD
|1.823,50000 BRL
|250 KWD
|4.558,75000 BRL
|500 KWD
|9.117,50000 BRL
|1000 KWD
|18.235,00000 BRL
|2000 KWD
|36.470,00000 BRL
|5000 KWD
|91.175,00000 BRL
|10000 KWD
|182.350,00000 BRL