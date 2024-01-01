Kuwaiti dinars to Brazilian reais today

Convert KWD to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
18,235 brl

ك1.000 KWD = R$18.24 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KWD to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.235018.2350
Low17.088316.2935
Average17.560016.9719
Change6.65%11.01%
1 KWD to BRL stats

The performance of KWD to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.2350 and a 30 day low of 17.0883. This means the 30 day average was 17.5600. The change for KWD to BRL was 6.65.

The performance of KWD to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.2350 and a 90 day low of 16.2935. This means the 90 day average was 16.9719. The change for KWD to BRL was 11.01.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Brazilian Real
1 KWD18,23500 BRL
5 KWD91,17500 BRL
10 KWD182,35000 BRL
20 KWD364,70000 BRL
50 KWD911,75000 BRL
100 KWD1.823,50000 BRL
250 KWD4.558,75000 BRL
500 KWD9.117,50000 BRL
1000 KWD18.235,00000 BRL
2000 KWD36.470,00000 BRL
5000 KWD91.175,00000 BRL
10000 KWD182.350,00000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BRL0,05484 KWD
5 BRL0,27420 KWD
10 BRL0,54840 KWD
20 BRL1,09679 KWD
50 BRL2,74198 KWD
100 BRL5,48396 KWD
250 BRL13,70990 KWD
500 BRL27,41980 KWD
1000 BRL54,83960 KWD
2000 BRL109,67920 KWD
5000 BRL274,19800 KWD
10000 BRL548,39600 KWD